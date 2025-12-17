Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

2 News Exclusive: Deputy's quick thinking saves family of six from house fire in Skiatook

Deputy speaks out after house fire rescue
Posted
and last updated

SKIATOOK, Okla. — An Osage County deputy's routine patrol turned into a life-saving rescue when he spotted a house fire in Skiatook early Monday morning, helping a family of six escape safely from their burning home.

Deputy Andrew Summerlin was on patrol when he noticed a glow coming from a home. Summerlin banged on the front door, waking the family, who had no idea their home was on fire.

All six family members, including four young children, escaped safely. However, two family dogs were still trapped inside the burning residence.

"Two of the family pets, two large dogs were still trapped in the residence. So, our crews attacked and fought their way in and found the dogs. They were able to rescue and save both dogs. They have been reunited with their family," James Annas said.

The home is a total loss, including everything inside. The mother later reached out after creating a GoFundMe page to help them recover from this tragedy.

The family has set a goal of about $5,500, with donations already reaching about $3,000. The family is also asking for clothing donations, listing all of the family members' sizes and needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US