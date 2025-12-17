2 News Exclusive: Deputy's quick thinking saves family of six from house fire in Skiatook

SKIATOOK, Okla. — An Osage County deputy's routine patrol turned into a life-saving rescue when he spotted a house fire in Skiatook early Monday morning, helping a family of six escape safely from their burning home.

Deputy Andrew Summerlin was on patrol when he noticed a glow coming from a home. Summerlin banged on the front door, waking the family, who had no idea their home was on fire.

All six family members, including four young children, escaped safely. However, two family dogs were still trapped inside the burning residence.

"Two of the family pets, two large dogs were still trapped in the residence. So, our crews attacked and fought their way in and found the dogs. They were able to rescue and save both dogs. They have been reunited with their family," James Annas said.

The home is a total loss, including everything inside. The mother later reached out after creating a GoFundMe page to help them recover from this tragedy.

The family has set a goal of about $5,500, with donations already reaching about $3,000. The family is also asking for clothing donations, listing all of the family members' sizes and needs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

