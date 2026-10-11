Journey's Deen Castronovo thanks Tulsa for prayers after having medical emergency during concert: 'Much love'

TULSA, Okla. — Journey drummer Deen Castronovo is thanking Tulsa for their prayers after experiencing a medical emergency during the band's concert at the BOK Center Friday night, bringing the show to an unexpected pause three songs in.

Jose Bamaca, who was in the audience, said everything stopped during the third song.

"They said they had a problem going on with one of the drummers. And so, we were really surprised. The concert stopped for about 15 minutes," Bamaca said, adding that someone was able to take over for Castronovo.

Saturday, Castronovo took to social media to thank Tulsa for the support.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming love, concern, well wishes, messages and texts over the past couple of days. While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone personally, please know how much your kindness and support mean to me," his post reads. "TULSA, I’m so sorry I couldn’t finish the show with you all. Thank you to Jonathan Cain, Neal Schon and everyone at the BOK Center for lifting me up in prayer that night. Hearing about that touched my heart deeply."

Castronovo rejoined the band at their show in San Antonio on Saturday.