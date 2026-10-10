'They stopped everything': Journey concert ends up in hospitalization, sources say

TULSA, Okla — TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday, the BOK Center was graced with the performances of iconic 80s rock band "Journey".

However, witnesses say it wasn't all smooth sailing.

Jose Bamaca is the owner of 918 Maples Tacos and said he’s wanted to attend a Journey concert for years. Luckily, his friend had an extra ticket.

“They started to play, the introduction was really nice and everything, but in the third song, they stopped everything," he said. "They said they had a problem going on with one of the drummers. And so, we were really surprised. The concert stopped for about 15 minutes.”

Bamaca said everything went according to plan afterwards.

“The singer came back onstage and announced one of the technicians was gonna take over and play the drums and it sounded incredible, he did great!" continued Bamaca. "I imagine they took the drummer straight to the hospital.”

Several other sources including People magazine confirmed the band’s drummer, Deen Castronovo, was hospitalized.

2 News also reached out to the BOK Center to find out how the process went or if there were any updates, but no response was given.

Still, Jose Bamaca said he was amazed by the pure talent of the band and was thrilled to finally cross it off his bucket list.

If any new information is given, 2 News will make sure to keep you updated.

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