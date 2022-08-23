Decision 2022: Polls for Oklahoma primary runoffs open Tuesday

TULSA, Okla. — Voters will head to the polls Tuesday for Oklahoma's primary runoff election which will decide multiple key races for the general election in November.

2 News Oklahoma will have live updates throughout Election Day before polls open and after polls close as the results come in. Get updates on election results sent directly to you with the free 2 News Oklahoma app.

Polls are scheduled to open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Watch our coverage Tuesday on 2 News Oklahoma Today starting at 4:30 a.m.

See what you need to know before voting

LIVE BLOG

UPDATE, 7:00 a.m.: Polls open at precincts across Oklahoma.

Voters will need a current unexpired government ID or their voter registration card in order to vote. Some may even have new precincts to vote after redistricting placed their neighborhoods in different districts.

What you need to know about today's primary runoff elections

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --