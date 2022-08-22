Two deputies shot, 1 killed in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One Oklahoma County deputy is dead and another fighting for his life after a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Officials said the deputies were shot in the line of duty while serving a lockout order. KOCO says a lockout order is an eviction notice. One deputy died, his name has not been released.

Governor Kevin Stitt also posted on social media offering condolences to the families and friends of the deputies.

Heartbreaking day.



Two @OkCountySheriff deputies were shot in the line of duty, one was killed.



I spoke with Sheriff Tommie Johnson. We are praying for the fallen deputy’s family and for the deputy still fighting for their life. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) August 22, 2022

