Two deputies shot, 1 killed in Oklahoma City

Posted at 4:37 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 17:40:34-04

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla.  — One Oklahoma County deputy is dead and another fighting for his life after a shooting in Oklahoma City.

Officials said the deputies were shot in the line of duty while serving a lockout order. KOCO says a lockout order is an eviction notice. One deputy died, his name has not been released.

Governor Kevin Stitt also posted on social media offering condolences to the families and friends of the deputies.

2 News will update this story as it develops.

