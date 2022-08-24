Markwayne Mullin wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate

TULSA, Okla. — Congressman Markwayne Mullin wins the runoff for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate.
Mullin and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon had a runoff election after neither won 50% of the vote in June.
Mullin will now face Democratic candidate Kendra Horn in November.
