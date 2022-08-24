Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Markwayne Mullin wins Republican primary for U.S. Senate

Mullin, Shannon runoff
Associated Press
Markwayne Mullin (left), T.W. Shannon (right).
Mullin, Shannon runoff
Posted at 7:45 PM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 21:02:50-04

TULSA, Okla.  — Congressman Markwayne Mullin wins the runoff for the Republican nomination to the U.S. Senate.

Mullin and former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon had a runoff election after neither won 50% of the vote in June.

Mullin will now face Democratic candidate Kendra Horn in November.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7