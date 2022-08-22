Petition for recreational marijuana in Oklahoma heads to the Okla. Supreme Court

TULSA, Okla. — The petition to put recreational marijuana legalization on the Oklahoma ballot is now going to the state Supreme Court.
The Secretary of State's office concluded signature verification on Aug. 17 and filed on Aug. 22. The count now goes to the state Supreme Court to determine the numerical sufficiency or insufficiency. No date is set for that to take place.
