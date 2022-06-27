Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Election 2022: Oklahoma primary races to follow

Oklahoma capitol, U.S. capitol
Associated Press
Oklahoma State Capitol Building, U.S. Capitol Building
Oklahoma capitol, U.S. capitol
Posted at 11:26 AM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 12:26:52-04

TULSA, Okla. — The primary election on June 28 in Oklahoma includes several local and federal seats up for grabs.

Races for governor, both of Oklahoma's U.S. Senate seats, multiple U.S. congressional seats and the positions of Attorney General and State Superintendent are all expected to be closely contested among top Republican candidates.

Here are some key races to follow as polls open up on Tuesday:

What else do you need to know before handing in your ballot? See our election coverage here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7