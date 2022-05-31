Election 2022: Candidates from both sides attempt to unseat incumbent Sen. Lankford

GREEN COUNTRY — Many Oklahomans are trying to become one of the next U.S. Senators representing the state in the upcoming June 28 primary elections.

The hotly contested Senate races come after Sen. Jim Inhofe announced his retirement earlier this year and Sen. James Lankford announced he is seeking re-election.

Candidates from both sides of the aisle will try to unseat incumbent Lankford:

Current Sen. James Lankford

Lankford is currently one of the two U.S. Senators representing Oklahoma. He's served in the position since 2015.

He first got into politics as the U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's 5th congressional district, serving from 2011 to 2015. When he is not in Washington D.C., Lankford lives in Oklahoma City.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla. speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, about race relations in our nation, and his idea to foster unity in America. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Jackson Lahmeyer

Lahmeyer is one of two candidates competing against Lankford in the Republican primaries.

He is from Owasso and currently serves as the Lead Pastor of the historic Sheridan Christian Center, now known as Sheridan.Church, in Tulsa. He also teaches at Victory College.

Campaign for Jackson Lahmeyer for U.S. Senate

Joan Farr

Farr is another Republican wishing to represent Oklahomans as their next U.S. Senator.

She is in the unique position of running for the U.S. Senate races in both Oklahoma and Kansas.

Campaign for Joan Farr for U.S. Senate

Dennis Baker

Baker is one of several candidates from Green Country wanting to flip Lankford's seat from red to blue.

Baker grew up in Sapulpa and Okmulgee before becoming a Tulsa police officer. He later became a federal Special Agent for the St. Louis FBI office. He most recently worked for the Sandia National Laboratories which is in charge of the country's nuclear weapons.

Jason Bollinger

Bollinger is a newcomer hopeful wanting to get into politics for the first time.

He is an attorney from Oklahoma City. Bollinger previously worked with the U.S. State Department in Washington D.C. before moving back to Oklahoma to practice law.

Jo Glenn

Glenn is one of many people who are looking to make a career change with the upcoming primaries.

Currently, she is a public school teacher in the Tulsa area and a former public prosecutor for the City of Tulsa. Glenn is no stranger to politics after serving three years as chairman of the Tulsa Democratic Party.

Madison Horn

Horn is also another Green Country native hoping to challenge the current Republican-held position.

She is from Stillwell and got her start in cybersecurity. Horn is currently the global cyber security lead for Siemens Energy. She's also worked cybersecurity for the accounting firm PwC.

Other Democrat candidates who filed to run:

Brandon Wade

Arya Azma

