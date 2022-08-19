Osage County deputy dead after crash on US-60

OSAGE COUNTY — Authorities announce an Osage County deputy died after a crash on Friday morning.
The crash happened around 8 a.m. on eastbound US-60. All eastbound lanes were diverted onto northbound OK-18 while crews worked the scene.
At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.
