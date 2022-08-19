Watch Now
Osage County deputy dead after crash on US-60

Oklahoma Highway Patrol
KJRH
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Posted at 11:22 AM, Aug 19, 2022
OSAGE COUNTY — Authorities announce an Osage County deputy died after a crash on Friday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. on eastbound US-60. All eastbound lanes were diverted onto northbound OK-18 while crews worked the scene.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

