Mother raises concern after her 5-year-old's school could not find her son

TULSA, Okla. — Ten of thousands of local students headed back into the classroom today for their first day of school. What is normally a happy occasion was a nightmare for one Tulsa mother who said when she went to pick up her five-year-old son from school, he was nowhere to be found.

It's the kind of scenario no parent ever wants to find themselves in. You go to pick up your child from school and find out they are not there. Sara Smith said the school didn't know where the five-year-old was either.

2 News Oklahoma began reaching out to the district around 5:30 this evening for some clarity on what happened, but so far we have not heard back.

“We woke up this morning, we took photos, for the first day of school,” Sara Smith, the mother of the five-year-old son said.

Like many parents, Sara Smith dropped her five-year-old son, Hawk Fowler, at MacArthur Elementary School Thursday morning for his first day of Kindergarten.

We took him, me and his dad took him. Dropped him off this morning,” Smith said.

Smith said when she returned at 2:30 p.m. to pick Hawk up, school staff pulled her to the side while they looked for him.

“I wait a little bit of time and finally his teacher comes out and she was like, well, we put him in a bus lane to ride the bus home and I was like no…no…no, I filled out all the paperwork, there’s only three people that should be able to pick him up. It should be me, his dad, and his grandma. I said so he should be with me or with one of those three. He should be nowhere else," Smith said.

When she asked the school staff which bus route he had taken, Smith said they told her the bus driver was on her way back to the school with her son. Smith got some short-lived relief, before more bad news.

“By this time, the bus driver has dispatched back in, saying he’s not on the bus," so now they’re running back the cameras and seeing which exit he left out of and they call the bus driver back, double check, make sure that he’s not on there," Smith said.

Smith said school staff began checking cameras -- to see where Hawk may have exited.

“My anxiety is off the charts at this point," Smith said.

Just as the worry began to set in, Smith said the school's office phone rang.

“It’s the police, they say…oh, his mom is right here….I’m like did you find him? She said, yeah the police have him. I’m like where is he? She said he’s a Maplewood Apartments down the street. I was like how he get there?" Smith said.

Smith said the school told her the bus driver dropped him off at a stop nearby. She and her husband went to the apartment complex, where they reunited with Hawk. Smith said they found him with a family whose child had gotten off at the same bus. She said they took him in and called the police.

Smith said she's grateful her son made it home safely because she said it could have been worse.

“The cops could have been pulling up to a very different scene than they pulled up to and that’s what I went back to and I explained to the school, you know, when I dropped him off this morning, I trusted you with my child, and that could have been the very last time I saw him,” she said.

Smith said the school principal sent out a text message to all parents, school-wide today asking them to send a note with their children tomorrow specifying how their child will get home, whether it's walking without a parent, taking a bus, or getting picked up by car. 2 News Oklahoma has left messages with Tulsa Public School district this evening asking for comment. So far, no response.

