Gov. Stitt delivers State of the State

TULSA, Okla. — Governor Kevin Stitt traveled to Tulsa on Thursday to deliver the State of the State address in partnership with the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

Stitt joined 2 News Oklahoma anchor Karen Larsen for a fireside chat to talk about some of the things Oklahomans are facing and projects he is working to move forward.

WATCH the full chat above.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --