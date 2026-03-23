Data privacy bill signed into law, goes into effect next year

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill aimed at strengthening data protection for Oklahomans has been signed into law.

Senate Bill 546 creates new consumer rights involving personal data. Under the law, you will be able to access, correct, delete, and obtain copies of your personal data, as well as opt out of the sale of your personal data and targeted advertising.

The law will apply to businesses operating in Oklahoma that either process the personal data of more than 100,000 consumers or process the personal data of 25,000 consumers and earn a majority of their revenue from selling data.

Businesses must also provide transparent privacy notices.

"Senate Bill 546 puts Oklahomans back in control of their personal data," said co-sponsor Sen. Brent Howard. "For too long, technology companies and online platforms have collected and sold consumers’ personal information, including search histories, spending habits and other browsing data, without giving them the chance to opt out. This new law protects Oklahomans’ privacy online by giving every individual the right to know what data is being collected, while also giving them the power to delete that information and prevent it from being sold."

State agencies, nonprofits, and higher education organizations are exempt from the law.

Senate Bill 546 will go into law on January 1, 2027.

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