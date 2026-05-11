Paytonlayne's Place fills gap for young adults with developmental disabilities

OWASSO, Ok — When young adults with developmental disabilities graduate from high school, something unexpected happens — they often lose that daily connection with their peers. Experts say that's when behavioral challenges can really emerge.

That's exactly why Paytonlayne's Place in Owasso exists.

"We want them to still feel involved after they leave the school system and have a chance to be around their peers and practice their life skills and just hang out and have a good time," Hannah Holstead, co-founder of Paytonlayne's Place, said.

Holstead says everyone deserves a place to simply be themselves and build genuine relationships in their community.

The organization is more than just a program. It's a safe haven where young adults like Camron Henry can continue important friendships and even celebrate a birthday.

KJRH

When asked what his favorite thing about the organization is, Henry said, "hanging out with friends."

Paytonlayne's Place is named after co-founder Stephanie Holstead's daughter, Payton, who has Down syndrome.

"After high school, there was just nothing for her and as I'm sitting in the school I'm seeing all of these other kids and I'm thinking they're all going to be in the same situation she is in right now with nothing so that's kind of how the idea got started," Stephanie Holstead said.

Once a month, the young adults take a field trip and have a lunch outing.

Organizers say the school year shouldn't be the only time that young adults with disabilities thrive, and that's why luncheons and social outings are so important.

According to ok.gov, 17.5% of the Oklahoma population has a disability and 269,300 people have cognitive disabilities.

Paytonlayne's Place is currently accepting donations and volunteers.

If you would like to help or contribute, you can visit them at https://www.paytonlaynesplace.org/

This story was reported onair by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Sharon Phillips is your Owasso reporter. Is there something you think she should know about or look into? You can email her at Sharon.Phillips@kjrh.com.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --