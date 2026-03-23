Dangerous winds fuel Green Country wildfires

SKIATOOK, Okla. — A wildfire emergency unfolds across Green Country as crews battle blazes fueled by dangerous straight-line winds.

Firefighters have been stretched thin as multiple counties are impacted, prompting the Oklahoma National Guard to step in and help. The Emergency Operations Center received reports of 56 additional wildfires and hotspots spanning multiple counties throughout the state.

Two notable fires popped up Sunday near Skiatook and Chelsea.

In Osage County, the Skiatook Fire Department responded to assist Avant crews. Skiatook Fire Chief Jim Annas told 2 news the fires ignited just north of County Road 2150.

Several homes were threatened, prompting crews to call in the Osage County Sheriff's Office to help with evacuations and get Oklahomans out of harm's way. This morning, officials confirmed no homes or businesses were lost in those fires.

Meanwhile, in Rogers County, the Green Fire near Chelsea grew large enough to require air support from the Oklahoma National Guard. I spoke with the Chelsea Fire Chief, who confirmed that the fire is now 100 percent contained.

Fifteen departments assisted the National Guard, and a helicopter was confirmed on the scene as roughly 300 acres burned. Twenty homes were evacuated in that area, but no homes were lost.

While there are currently no burn bans in place across Green Country, emergency management crews and Oklahoma Forestry Services are strongly urging people to avoid any outdoor burning. Officials point out nine out of 10 wildfires are started by people.

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