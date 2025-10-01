CRITICAL CUTS: Mayor Nichols says Tulsa losing $8M in mental health funds

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols announced the state is cutting $8 million from Tulsa's "critical mental health services and essential public safety programs."

In a post on his official Facebook page, Nichols detailed some of the impacts this cut is going to have on Tulsa:

Today, I learned of the more than $8 million in announced cuts by the State of Oklahoma to critical mental health services and essential public safety programs in Tulsa. This decision will have a devastating impact on our community and undermine the ability of our public safety teams to keep Tulsans safe.



The programs slated for cuts include the Tulsa Police and Tulsa Fire 911 co-response program (COPES), the Family & Children Services Crisis Response Center, the Tulsa Sobering Center, and the GRAND Addiction Recovery Center - all programs that are lifelines for Tulsans in crisis. These services have demonstrated that they not only save lives but also ease the burden on first responders by providing alternatives to jail or emergency rooms when people require specialized care.



I visited with our partners and providers at Family & Children Services and GRAND Mental Health, who operate these life-changing programs for our community, and they were notified this morning of these cuts and are preparing for the devastating consequences. The loss of these programs would mean fewer options for law enforcement, increased strain on our hospitals and jails, and, most troubling, fewer paths to recovery for those who need it most.



It is my hope that the State will act swiftly to ensure that the irresponsible fiscal management by the Department does not lead to the destruction of an already strained system of support services. The consequences of inaction are too high and will be felt in every neighborhood in our city and throughout the entire state of Oklahoma.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services to learn more about the cuts.

Over the last few years, 2 News covered funding concerns with some of the groups mentioned in the statement:

Grand Mental Health thanked Nichols for his support on their Facebook page when they re-posted his statement.

Brodie Myers is working on talking to Mayor Nichols about this development.

