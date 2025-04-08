CrisisCare Center faces funding challenges as state cuts funding

TULSA, Okla. — One program under Tulsa's Family and Children Services will no longer receive Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (ODMHSAS) funding, leaving the future of the vital program uncertain.

The CrisisCare Center, which has served the Tulsa community for over a decade, must now explore alternative funding sources to continue its mission.

Despite the funding cuts, the Community Outreach for Psychiatric Emergencies (COPES) program will continue to receive financial support from the state until June. However, the CrisisCare Center will see its $1.7 million annual funding cease on April 17.

Local News 'Very concerned': State cuts funding to critical mental health services in Tulsa Emma Burch

“This is devastating. This funding allows us to serve all Tulsans,” said Krista Lewis, Program Officer for Family and Children Services at the CrisisCare Center. “Our commitment is to maintain this level of care for our community.”

Emma Burch

In a statement, ODMHSAS officials indicated both COPES and the CrisisCare Center were deemed "duplicative services," suggesting that they were not necessary together.

This decision has left many in the community concerned about the future of mental health care access in Tulsa.

As part of an ongoing contract review, ODMHSAS identified duplicative services, leading to the termination of our agreement with Family and Children Services. Multiple funding sources already support crisis services in the Tulsa region, including the 988 Mental Health Lifeline and mobile crisis teams. Our responsibility is to ensure services are accurately documented and funded appropriately to maximize statewide impact. We are actively working with Tulsa leaders to create a path forward that ensures no disruption in crisis services.



For Oklahomans looking for immediate support, services remain uninterrupted through the 988 Mental Health Lifeline. Call or text 988 for free, confidential care.



ODMHASAS Commissioner Allie Friesen

Lewis emphasized the center’s commitment to its mission, which has always centered around helping others.

“For 25 years, I have worked to identify the needs of our community and respond accordingly,” she said. “We are not closing our doors.”

Since its establishment in 2013, the CrisisCare Center has grown significantly, with projections estimating it will serve close to 5,000 individuals this year alone.

The center is one of only two of its kind in the state, designed to provide immediate care to those facing mental health crises.

“Right now, Family and Children Services is committed to keeping this level of care available to Tulsa,” Lewis said.

This decision comes at a tough time for the state, which is already facing financial challenges like potential cuts in federal funding and a projected shortfall of up to $43 million. As a result, local providers say they are really worried about whether they'll be able to keep mental health services running.

Family and Children Services revealed that while COPES has received temporary funding, the long-term outlook remains uncertain.

The agency has expressed its commitment to keeping CrisisCare operational and serving the community.

As the CrisisCare Center navigates this challenging period, it remains clear that its mission to support those facing critical mental health or substance abuse crises is unwavering.

“We are here for the Tulsa community, now and in the future,” Lewis said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

