CRIMINAL CHARGES: Tulsa Public Schools bond money case to be announced

TULSA, Okla. — Criminal charges are being announced on June 4th.

State Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler are holding a new conference at the Tulsa County Headquarters.

In a release sent out on June 3rd, the charges are related to "a scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in voter-approved Tulsa Public Schools capital improvement funds."

2 News Oklahoma is going to the news conference and will stream it on all digital platforms. DOWNLOAD the 2 News app on your device to get alerts as the details are released.

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