CRIMINAL CHARGES: Tulsa Public Schools bond money case to be announced

TULSA, Okla. — Criminal charges are being announced on June 4th.
State Attorney General Gentner Drummond and Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler are holding a new conference at the Tulsa County Headquarters.
In a release sent out on June 3rd, the charges are related to "a scheme involving hundreds of thousands of dollars in voter-approved Tulsa Public Schools capital improvement funds."
2 News Oklahoma is going to the news conference and will stream it on all digital platforms. DOWNLOAD the 2 News app on your device to get alerts as the details are released.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- 2 News Oklahoma on your schedule | Download on your TV, watch for free. How to watch on your streaming device
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Watch LIVE 24/7 on YouTube