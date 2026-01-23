JENKS, Okla. — Jenks Fire Department is investigating after a house caught fire and two firefighters fell through the second floor Jan. 22

The fire happened near HWY 75 and 111th Street in Jenks.

WATCH: Crews battle fully-involved house fire in Jenks

Crews battle fully-involved house fire in Jenks

Jenks Fire said the family was able to get out safely, and the firefighters were not injured.

Firefighters said they had to request mutual aid from Glenpool and Tulsa Fire.

JFD said the house is a total loss, and the cause is under investigation.

KJRH

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

