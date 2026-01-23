TULSA, Okla. — An income-based apartment complex in south Tulsa could have its water cut off after its property management company has reportedly gone weeks without paying City of Tulsa.

Tenants called 2 News on Jan. 22 looking for answers after seeing an initial cutoff notice from City of Tulsa posted throughout the Savanna Landing apartment complex, stating their water is about to go because of a $67,800 bill.

"My friend had sent it to me and she lives next door to me," eleven-year tenant Shemika Hamilton told 2 News.

Hamilton said she'd never seen her water access shut off because her rent is all bills included.

$67K UNPAID: City of Tulsa puts complex on notice for possible water cutoff

"I know there's gonna be a lot of angry and messed up people that's going to go to their office and be complaining," she said.

Office staff at Savanna Landing directed 2 News over the phone to call its Ohio-based property manager company, Millennia Housing Management.

A call agent with the company told 2 News "someone in its corporate office" would return comment, but 2 News hasn't received word as of late Jan. 22.

City of Tulsa, meanwhile, said cutoff notices like the one at the complex off 60th Street are typically posted on doors of some tenants half a month after a due date to let them know that their owner or agent isn't paying up or answering the utility authority.

A city spokesperson said if nothing is resolved by the cutoff date, a city water truck and outreach partners could come onsite to help tenants with what they need.

FULL STATEMENT:

"In past-due situations (this one included), initial notifications are sent via letter to the account holder the day after the due date. If we do not receive payment, another letter is sent 10 business days after that, which notifies the account holder that they have a limited amount of time to make payment before a cutoff occurs. If we still have not received payment at this time, we start the posting process. We email and call the property owner/management company, and notices are put on every other door at the property (which is what you sent me a picture of). We wait three more business days and do that process again – then three more after that and cut service if payment isn’t received.



This property owner is aware of their past due balance, and we remain in communication with them.



As background - the reason the City posts notices at individual units, especially in all bills paid situations - is so residents are aware of the situation and can engage their landlord/property owner directly. While we understand this is frustrating for tenants, these postings are often the most effective method to prompt communication and resolution between tenants and their landlords.



If the owner does not come into compliance and water service is disrupted, the City will activate the same contingency measures used in prior situations of this nature. Historically, this has included deploying a City water truck onsite to ensure residents maintain access to basic water needs.



In addition, we will coordinate closely with our outreach partners to assist residents with immediate needs and ensure they are connected to available resources should a cutoff occur. Our goal is to make as many accommodations as possible for affected households while continuing to uphold the utility policies that apply equally across all customers.



Most multi-family properties ultimately resolve their balances before reaching the point of disconnection, and we remain hopeful that the owner will take action to prevent a cutoff in the days ahead." City of Tulsa

This is a story 2 News will follow up on.

