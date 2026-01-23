TULSA, Okla. — Nine years after Curtis Clayton was gunned down during a robbery in Tulsa, police say the case isn't completely cold, and they're still hunting for four more suspects.

Clayton took his last breath on December 23, 2015, following a botched robbery at a home in north Tulsa, just two days before Christmas.

WATCH: Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Curtis Clayton

Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Curtis Clayton

"It's not a 100% cold case. We have one arrest that was made on this case, and we have a conviction for a young man that we were able to link to this homicide," Detective Jason White said.

White says Geomari Washington is serving time for Clayton's murder, but Washington didn't act alone.

"What happened here in this particular case was a robbery that went wrong. You had five perpetrators, at least five... they basically went up into what we're going to call a trap house," White said.

White says the five suspects targeted what they thought was easy money, knowing marijuana sales were happening at a detached garage where people would hang out and watch games.

"Curtis Clayton, father of two beautiful daughters. Unfortunately, his wife passed away with cancer since this case has happened, but those girls would love to see more people basically face the consequences for this," White said.

The break in the case came from Washington's own blood and Clayton's blood found on his clothes.

"It just so happened that he had my victim's blood on his pants, and so that he couldn't explain... The victim, unfortunately, gets shot, he bleeds, and he bleeds on Geomari, and it's on his clothes," White said.

Four suspects remain free. White has a message for them or anyone who knows them.

"Maybe it's somebody out there that's got some pending charges, and they're kind of concerned about their future. I'm interested in hearing about it," White said.

If you have information about Curtis Clayton's murder, you can call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --