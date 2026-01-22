'Come together': City of McAlester preparing for snowstorm ahead of the weekend

MCALESTER, Okla. — The City of McAlester is preparing for heavy snowfall this weekend.

City officials have announced preparations, setting aside between 300 and 350 tons of salt for street treatment.

Below, you can read more about the city's priority system.

Jana Olds said she has been living in McAlester for 16 years.

She said she’s used to the cold, but is glad to see the city prioritizing safety.

She also has some tips of her own.

“Make sure you have your faucets outside covered, let your water drip," said Olds. "We make sure we always have water and food, you know, your staples."

It seems like the rest of the city got that memo too, with resident Ashley Strickett sending in these photos of grocery stores running out of certain items.

Luckily, residents say stores have restocked on items.

The city is also preparing for the worst, having set aside between 300 and 350 tons of salt to treat streets and equipment such as snow plows and salt spreaders.

According to city officials, the city has four snow trucks, two of which are equipped with plows, but can make accommodations if more equipment is needed.

Interim City Manager Kenneth Wimer said workers are also preparing by memorizing the routes they will take when treating streets.

“Obviously, with what’s being forecast, we want to be prepared, we want to be one step ahead if you will," he said. "We don’t want to wait until the last minute.”

Olds said she's glad her community is so tight-knit and supports one another.

“Everything’s gonna be fine, it’s happened before, people have survived," she said. "As a community, we can come together. We pretty much take care of each other.”

