Creek County farmer raises questions over transmission line proposal

MOUNDS, Okla. — Plans for the Cimarron Link Transmission Project – stretching from the panhandle to Green Country – worry Darren Blanchard.

Blanchard’s a Mounds farmer and has big plans for his property.

He wants to “start a certified, naturally grown, produce farm.”

For now, he’s wary of moving forward, especially after learning of Cimarron Link. Blanchard’s doing all he can to keep lines off his property.



Blanchard is not fighting this battle just for himself but is urging his neighbors to speak up.

“I would say make sure you’re doing your research, understand the full consequences,” Blanchard said, “Depending on where they’re running the line, how close you are to a structure, your property could be cut by almost in half.”

According to the Cimarron Link web page, affected landowners would still have the right to use their land as normal. The plans are based on wind energy. However, it does not appear there are plans for new wind turbines, at least not in Green Country.

Blanchard’s still not convinced.

“There’s still real questions about where is the energy actually going? Who is the true, intended customer for this energy?” Blanchard said.

Taking the developer, Invenergy, at its word, the energy comes from Oklahoma, stays in Oklahoma and benefits Oklahomans.

At least one Oklahoman – Blanchard – won’t sign off until he has all the answers.

