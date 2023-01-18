Coweta Schools looking to pass $50.2M bond

COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta is hoping the largest school bond in history will pass on Feb. 14. Most of what’s in it pertains to safety.

For example, once buzzed into a school through a security system, Coweta Superintendent Max Myers says he wants all guests to have to walk into a main office and not be able to wander the hallways. Three schools in the district don't have that ability. With the passing of the school bond, they’re hoping to change that.

Myers also wants schools to be severe weather ready. He wants to help students and staff stay safe by installing storm shelters inside gymnasiums at Mission Intermediate Grade Center, Daniel P. Sloat Junior High and Northwest Elementary Schools.

“That’s actually the second time that Mission’s been hit in the last 20 years," Myers said referring to the October 2021 EF-1 tornado.

2 News Oklahoma A look inside Mission Intermediate School in Coweta after a possible tornado pushed through the town.

Myers says the storm shelters will be made out of reinforced concrete, and able to sustain an EF-5 tornado.

Besides safer entrances and storm shelters, Myers says additional classrooms will be added at sites to address growth. More information about the additions and enhancements can be found here.

“We’re probably growing in between two and three percent (enrollment) each year," Myers said. "Our facilities have been able to manage that, but as we continue to grow - and Coweta will continue to grow - we have to be prepared for that.”

The bond proposal will be decided on Feb. 14, when residents will have the opportunity to go to their local polling places and vote.

