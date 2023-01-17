Historic Black Oklahoma church needs significant repairs before centennial celebration

SUMMIT, Okla. — There is not a single business currently open in Summit, Oklahoma.

It’s one of 13 all-Black towns still in existence, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society.

Scott Reno believes restoring St. Thomas Primitive Church is necessary to keep the town alive. This historic, one-room church was forced to shut down because the building was crumbling.

Volunteers have tried to fix it on their own, but the project needs professionals.

“[The congregation] wants to see the church functioning again,” Reno said. “That’s the goal; to get people set up to come and worship.”

Reno is a good friend of Pastor Earl Baker, the heart and soul of the church. Reno is organizing the renovation project.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor Naomi Keitt first covered this story with Baker over a year ago. Since then, tear out has been completed, but not a lot of progress on construction.

Reno says they need help.

“I call it the three Ms,” said Reno. “Manpower, money and material.”

The community raised just enough to gut the building. They are in limbo until they can find funding to overhaul the inside.

Reno is confident that bringing the church, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, back to life will do more than restore a building.

“Potential revitalization of a community and I would love to see that and I think it’s a real possibility,” Reno said.

The goal is to have a church service sometime this summer to celebrate 100 years of St. Thomas Primitive Church.

To help, contact the church via email at savehistoricchurch@gmail.com. You can also donate to their GoFundMe page and follow updates on Facebook.

