Tulsa students alert family of fire with pranking tools

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa high school students helped get a family up and out of a flaming home early Sunday morning while on their way to carry out a prank.

There is a student council birthday tradition at Edison High School: Students, nominated by their peers and with parent permission, are awakened by student council members in the middle of the night with loud noisemakers — megaphones, yelling, pots and pans.

Sunday's birthday surprise wouldn’t be the only wake-up call for the group of students out on their nightly prank.

Edison senior Hank Fabian says just as a group of them was leaving a house near 72nd and South Darlington, they saw smoke coming from a nearby duplex. They pulled up to the house and quickly called 911 and used those pots and pans and megaphone, while knocking on the door, trying to wake the family up.

The people inside heard the students and got out before firefighters arrived.

“We were just at the right place at the right time with the right materials to get the people out of the house,” Fabian said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

