Tulsa's Brookside sees big changes coming in new year

TULSA, Okla. — Driving down Peoria on Brookside, you may be noticing some changes. Several chain restaurants and even a Tulsa icon, Claud’s Hamburgers, are now closed.

South Peoria from 33rd to 51st is considered the Brookside District. Along this stretch of Peoria you’ll find restaurants, clothing stores, event venues and even vet offices. Brookside is also known as one of Tulsa’s most diverse areas according to Brookside Business Association President Tim Clark.

“Brookside is really a happening place. We have Bank of Oklahoma at 33rd and Peoria due for a total renovation for upscale restaurant and retail," Clark said. "We have 36th and Peoria which is the old Brookside Baptist Church that’s going to be a very large project with multifamily restaurant retail there."

Next door to the 2 News Oklahoma station where Best Hardware stood for decades along 37th Street will be the new home of Raising Cane’s. Across the street is the new J. David Jewelers which you may remember as the former Jiffy Lube Station.

“Caldwell Banker has done a phenomenal renovation of the old green building down there and they’re open, up and operating," Clark said. "A little late-breaking news, and I got this hot off the press today that Elmer’s BBQ has been leased, they won’t tell me who to yet but that’s on Brookside."

A steakhouse is taking over the old Senor Tequila site and a road project will help the flow of traffic, but traffic isn’t a concern for Clark and the association. He said Brookside is set up to accommodate all of these changes while still keeping the district unlike any other in the city.

And the growth opportunity that comes from Brookside, Clark said is exponential to the growth of the entire City of Tulsa.

"If you think about it, it’s those little niches that create an environment where people want to be there and people come in and build and they have good businesses in there," Clark said.

He said within five years, the Brookside we know and love may look different, but the diversity, opportunities and enjoyment are here to stay.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --