Claud's Hamburgers closed permanently following owner's death

TULSA, Okla. — Brookside's longtime burger joint Claud's Hamburgers is closing permanently following the restaurant owner's death.
A family member confirmed the restaurant's closing to 2 News Oklahoma on Thursday. It's been closed for the last week since Robert Hobson died.
MORE >>> Owner of Brookside staple Claud's Hamburgers dies
Claud's had been in business in Tulsa since 1954.
Trending Stories:
- Investigation continues in Okmulgee quadruple murder
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- Bixby tight end Luke Hasz invited to Under Armour All-America game
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- Netflix to crack down on password sharing in early 2023
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter