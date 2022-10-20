Watch Now
Claud's Hamburgers closed permanently following owner's death

Posted at 2:26 PM, Oct 20, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Brookside's longtime burger joint Claud's Hamburgers is closing permanently following the restaurant owner's death.

A family member confirmed the restaurant's closing to 2 News Oklahoma on Thursday. It's been closed for the last week since Robert Hobson died.

Claud's had been in business in Tulsa since 1954.

