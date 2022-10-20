Claud's Hamburgers closed permanently following owner's death

TULSA, Okla. — Brookside's longtime burger joint Claud's Hamburgers is closing permanently following the restaurant owner's death.

A family member confirmed the restaurant's closing to 2 News Oklahoma on Thursday. It's been closed for the last week since Robert Hobson died.

MORE >>> Owner of Brookside staple Claud's Hamburgers dies

Claud's had been in business in Tulsa since 1954.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --