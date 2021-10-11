Watch
Possible tornado leaves damage in Coweta

Posted at 11:32 PM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 01:15:37-04

COWETA, Okla. — A possible tornado touched down in Coweta late Sunday night, leaving behind damage throughout its path.

The tornado hit the city around 10:45 p.m. near Coweta High School.

The storm reportedly damaged several homes near the high school, as well as the school itself.

The Phillips 66 gas station across the street from the school had damage to its roof after the storm rolled through. It was closed at the time the storm hit.

