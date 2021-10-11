Possible tornado leaves damage in Coweta

COWETA, Okla. — A possible tornado touched down in Coweta late Sunday night, leaving behind damage throughout its path.

The tornado hit the city around 10:45 p.m. near Coweta High School.

Went back into our KJRH radar data and this shows the tornado approaching the Coweta area, going through Coweta, then the rotation decreased before 11p. #2News #OkWx pic.twitter.com/x3uLpVnX2m — Brandon Wholey KJRH (@BrandonWholey) October 11, 2021

The storm reportedly damaged several homes near the high school, as well as the school itself.

The Phillips 66 gas station across the street from the school had damage to its roof after the storm rolled through. It was closed at the time the storm hit.

