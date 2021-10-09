Catholic parishes in North Tulsa fundraising for soccer fields

TULSA, Okla — Two Catholic parishes in North Tulsa are trying to bring soccer to the area, Father Celestine Obidiegwu says he saw the opportunity to bring a soccer league right to his backyard.

His parish has about 10 acres of vacant land, he saw fit to turn it into soccer fields where multiple leagues can play.

At this time they have two soccer fields available, but they want to expand due to the amount of kids wanting to play.

Before they can break ground on the new fields, they have to upgrade the land for proper drainage.

The parishes are asking the public for help as the cost of those repairs range anywhere from $120,000-$150,000.

“These kids want to play in a soccer league. You know, they don’t want to just go and start playing soccer around, no. They want to participate in a league where they can compete and win trophies, but not every parent in north Tulsa will be able to afford to pay 300 dollars to play in a bigger league", Father Obidiegwu said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --