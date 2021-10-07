Missing Welch Girls: New search planned Friday for girls' remains in Picher

PICHER, Okla. — The search for two Welch girls begins again Friday as crews plan another operation in Picher.

Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman were kidnapped and killed in December 1999 and crews have been searching for their remains ever since.

A K9 team from Arkansas is coming in on Friday to search an area in Picher where the girls' remains could be.

Bible's uncles have been working to clear the area for the new search and potential dig, according to the family.

Friday's search is the latest of several efforts in the Picher area to find the remains after tips from Ronnie Busick who was convicted in the girls' deaths last year.

Busick is the only man alive serving time in the case as the other two men accused in the girls' deaths as well as the killings of Freeman's parents died before they could face charges.

