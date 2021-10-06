Tulsa police searching for suspect who fled from deadly hit-and-run crash

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are currently looking for a suspect who fled the scene after a deadly hit-and-run accident on Tuesday night.

According to officers, the accident happened around 9:15 p.m. near Admiral and Utica.

TPD has identified the suspect as Cody Carrell, a 27-year-old white male. They were able to identify him by using traffic cameras, cellphone videos, and other witness statements.

Authorities say there was a passenger in Carrell's car at the time of the crash. The passenger was left on the scene after Carrell fled and was later taken to the hospital for their injuries. They are in stable condition.

Speed is believed to be a large factor in the accident. TPD has not identified the victim who died from the crash.

