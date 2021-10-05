Watch
Proposed '$600 rule' helping scammers rip people off

Mark Lennihan/AP
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, file photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. Refinancing can pay off your existing student loans, replacing them with a new loan with new terms and a single payment. Some private refinance lenders allow you to consolidate your loans with your spouse’s or co-sign a loan for him or her. This may benefit you if you wouldn’t qualify for refinancing on your own. But combining or co-signing loans puts you on the hook for the entire debt. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Cash Money Dollar Bills
Posted at 4:52 PM, Oct 05, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Congress is discussing a proposal that would require someone's financial institution to report most of their transactions.

The 2 News Oklahoma Problem Solvers say scammers are already using it to rip people off.

The idea being debated is if someone's account at the bank or credit union has more than $600 in it, all of their deposits and withdrawals would be reported to the IRS.

The ongoing debate hasn't stopped scammers from using the idea as ammunition to target victims like Cecilia.

"I got a call from a man who said he could shield my account, and keep transactions in and out of my account from being reported to the government," Cecilia says.

"He said it was a legal loophole, and all I had to do was opt-in."

Cecilia says she gave the crook her bank account number, but instead of shielding it, he cleaned it out, stealing hundreds of dollars.

The Federal Trade Commission's Colleen Tressler says that thieves keep up with current events.

"Scammers follow the headlines, they just pivot and follow whatever is news, but the bottom line is they want to separate people from their money and financial information," Tressler says.

Cecilia says she locked down all of her other savings and credit card accounts as well, just in case the scammer had enough information to hack those too.

She says she's closing those accounts and opening new ones, as others should consider doing if they think they've been scammers.

