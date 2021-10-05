Tulsa's Gathering Place, Shawnee coffee shop settle legal dispute

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Gathering Place and a local Green Country coffee shop have settled an agreement after a lawsuit was filed over name disputes.

Attorneys representing The Gathering Place filed the lawsuit in late September against The Gathering Place Coffee Company, a coffee shop based in Shawnee, Okla.

The suit, at the time, stated the local coffee shop was "taking advantage of the park's fame" by using a similar name for its business. The Gathering Place also claimed that similar names were causing confusion among park-goers and tourists coming to the area.

Since the original filing, both the park and the local coffee shop have come to an agreement.

Both parties released a mutual statement reading:

“In an effort to both protect trademark rights and to defray costs of litigation, Bayly Coffee, LLC and Tulsa’s Gathering Place, LLC announce they have reached a mutually acceptable agreement pursuant to which Bayly will license the use of the GATHERING PLACE trademarks from Tulsa’s Gathering Place.”

