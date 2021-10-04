Judge denies injunction aimed at blocking upcoming Oklahoma abortion laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge denied a request for an injunction Monday as a lawsuit aimed to block a handful of incoming laws that would restrict abortions in Oklahoma.

The new laws, which would rival Texas's recent near-total ban on abortion, are set to take effect on Nov. 1.

Oklahoma County Judge Cindy Truong shot down the injunction for the OB/GYN requirements and new regulations on abortion medication.

The other two laws scheduled to take effect next month would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected, and add abortion to a list of unprofessional conduct by doctors

The lawsuit looking to block the laws is backed by the Center for Reproductive Rights, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and other regional factions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

