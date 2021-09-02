Lawsuit temporarily blocks incoming Oklahoma abortion restrictions

TULSA, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Thursday will temporarily block five Oklahoma abortion laws set to take effect this year.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and other regional factions are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

“The Oklahoma Supreme Court has found time and again that the state legislature’s extreme attempts to restrict abortion are unconstitutional,” said Nancy Northup, president of the Center for Reproductive Rights.

“If allowed to take effect, these laws would end abortion access in Oklahoma, forcing patients to travel great distances and cross state lines to get essential health care."

The following laws would take effect Nov. 1 pending the outcome of challenges in court:

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said in April when signing a handful of these bills that he'd continue to sign any anti-abortion bills that land on his desk.

“We want to be the most pro-life state in the country, and I want to be the most pro-life governor,” Stitt said.

The lawsuit filing comes a day after Texas enacted a law banning abortion in almost all cases.

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 late Wednesday night to deny an emergency appeal made from abortion providers and others that sought to block enforcement of the law.

MORE >>> Divided Supreme Court leaves Texas law that bans nearly all abortions in place for the time being

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --