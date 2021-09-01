Watch
Judge to put hold on Oklahoma school mask mandate ban

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt answers reporters' questions Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at forum sponsored by The Associated Press in the state Capitol in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Republican, who took office this month, expressed a willingness to consider some version of Medicaid expansion that would extend health insurance to thousands of Oklahoma's uninsured (AP Photo/Adam Kealoha Causey)
Posted at 10:29 AM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 11:39:46-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge approved a temporary injunction Wednesday that will put Oklahoma's man on school mask mandates on hold.

Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai granted the injunction on Senate Bill 658 which took effect in July because the ban applied to public schools but not private schools.

Mai ruled that the hearing Wednesday likely would've ended without a challenge to the law if it applied to private schools as well.

The injunction won't go into effect until next week.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reacted to the ruling as a win after the judge said any school mask requirement must have an opt-out option for parents under this law.

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke issued a statement saying the ruling is only the "first step" in helping local schools.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing; however, this is just a first step in ensuring our schools maintain local control and can choose the best path for their students, faculty and staff.

It’s important to remember that while we’ve seen how easily COVID can spread in schools, the virus doesn’t stay within the school walls. For each infected student, there is a risk of additional infections amongst their friends, family and the community.

We must all do our part to keep the community safe. This includes allowing our schools and businesses the freedom to develop mitigation efforts that can slow the spread of this terrible virus.”
Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke, M.D.

