Judge to put hold on Oklahoma school mask mandate ban

OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge approved a temporary injunction Wednesday that will put Oklahoma's man on school mask mandates on hold.

Oklahoma County District Judge Natalie Mai granted the injunction on Senate Bill 658 which took effect in July because the ban applied to public schools but not private schools.

Mai ruled that the hearing Wednesday likely would've ended without a challenge to the law if it applied to private schools as well.

The injunction won't go into effect until next week.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt reacted to the ruling as a win after the judge said any school mask requirement must have an opt-out option for parents under this law.

Today's ruling on SB658 in Oklahoma District Court is a victory for parental choice, personal responsibility and the rule of law. I have been clear from the beginning that parents should have the right to make decisions about the health and education of their children. — Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) September 1, 2021

Oklahoma State Medical Association President Dr. Mary Clarke issued a statement saying the ruling is only the "first step" in helping local schools.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing; however, this is just a first step in ensuring our schools maintain local control and can choose the best path for their students, faculty and staff.



It’s important to remember that while we’ve seen how easily COVID can spread in schools, the virus doesn’t stay within the school walls. For each infected student, there is a risk of additional infections amongst their friends, family and the community.



We must all do our part to keep the community safe. This includes allowing our schools and businesses the freedom to develop mitigation efforts that can slow the spread of this terrible virus.” Oklahoma State Medical Association President Mary Clarke, M.D.

