Mayo Clinic map shows Delta variant spread in Oklahoma

A map from the Mayo Clinic is going in-depth on the spread of positive COVID-19 cases across the state of Oklahoma.

The map shows the average daily cases per 100,000 people. Counties in yellow mean five or fewer new cases have been reported.

July 1st numbers in Oklahoma show:

Fast forward to Monday, Aug. 30, this is what the map looks like now:

Many counties have moved up to orange, than chancing completely to red. As of right now, all but two counties across Oklahoma are in the red.

The maps from the Mayo Clinic give Oklahomans a way to visually show the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant.

The CDC says that by the end of July, nearly 80 percent of new cases were Delta-related.

The Mayo Clinic has the map timeline tool available for every state.

To see the map of Oklahoma or any other state, CLICK here.

