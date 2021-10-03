Victory Church takes single parent families to Disney on Ice and state fair

TULSA, Okla — Sunday afternoon, more then 250 single parent families enjoyed Disney on Ice and the Tulsa State Fair all thanks to the generosity of a local church.

Victory Church wanted to cover the cost of their tickets and make sure the families didn't miss out on the fair fun, the parents and kids were very excited.

Their Single Parent Ministry raised money to be able to cover the costs.

After the Disney on Ice Show: Dream Big, they were given a free ticket to enjoy the rides, food and fun the fair has to offer.

“You know, it’s very tough to be a single parent especially at this time in the country because of COVID, some of these single moms have lost their jobs. They cannot afford a lot of things or they cannot afford to come to the fair, some of them are struggling paying their bills, that’s why the church steps up and steps in to say ``you know what, we will take care of you.”, Maria Clinkscales said.

