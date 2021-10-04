Watch
Traffic accidents during fair concern Tulsa police

Vincent Hill KJRH
Posted at 3:58 PM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 17:19:47-04

TULSA, Okla. — Sunday night just after 7:30, a driver hit and killed a man near 15th and Urbana, marking the latest traffic accident during a Tulsa State Fair.

This is not the first time Tulsa police have been concerned with the intersection during past fairs, according to Officer Danny Bean.

“In the past, we’ve requested from the fair to have lightning out there and in the past, there has been sometimes officers out there, " Bean said.

"This year that was not the case."

The victim was wearing dark-colored clothing. Officer Bean said people should always try to cross safely.

“Find a well-lit place to cross the street," Bean said.

"Maybe a stoplight. Maybe someplace where we do have lights lit."

