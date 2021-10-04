Driver hits, kills man at Tulsa Fairgrounds

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after an SUV hit him at the Tulsa Fairgrounds on Sunday night.

Tulsa police say the man, wearing all dark clothing, walked across 15th Street leaving Gate 8 of the fairgrounds when the driver heading westbound hit him around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics took the man to the hospital where he died.

The driver of the SUV stayed after the collision, cooperated with investigators and showed no sign of intoxication, according to Tulsa police.

Police say witnesses told them that the driver had been driving at or below the speed limit, and investigators say lighting could have been an issue.

