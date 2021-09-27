Tulsa's Gathering Place sues Shawnee coffee shop over its name

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Gathering Place is slamming a Green Country coffee shop with a lawsuit this month.

The suit says "The Gathering Place Coffee Company in Shawnee is taking advantage of the park's fame for its own profit, by using the same name."

Attorneys representing the Gathering Place filed the suit on Friday. They claim The Gathering Place Coffee Company advertises similar services to the park-like event spaces and coffee shops.

The park says that has created confusion among park patrons. It’s unclear when the park was notified. However, representatives for the park say it has received complaints from park-goers about the mix-up.

Meanwhile, the Gathering Place Coffee Company says that was never their intention. The company put out a statement on Facebook saying they fully intend to resolve the issue.

And that, “If no simple resolution can be reached, we feel confident in our legal team and our case. It is hard to think that someone would actually be confused between a world-renowned outdoor play space and a small local coffee shop located an hour and a half apart.”

The park is not only asking the coffee shop to change its name, but they are also asking for money in return for the damages. The amount will be decided in a trial if it comes to that. For now, the coffee shop has 21 days to respond.

