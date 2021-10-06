Kangaroo spotted roaming around Grand Lake

GRAND LAKE, Okla. — A short-lived escape from Oasis Animal Adventures led to a kangaroo sighting around Grand Lake on Wednesday morning.

A video posted to Facebook on Wednesday morning shows a kangaroo hopping along the road at Grand Lake — "Big Red" was on the loose.

Oasis Animal Adventures told 2 News Oklahoma their gate wasn't shut last night and four kangaroos hopping around greeted one of their staff members Wednesday morning. They say three of the kangaroos got out — two females and one male — and they quickly found the two females across the road from Brush Creek.

The male "Big Red" had "been all over the place this morning," Oasis staff says, but he later came back home as people formed a human chain to guide him back into the pen.

