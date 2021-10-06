Four people use car to break in, steal $15k in products from midtown Tulsa store

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for help identifying four people accused of stealing a car and using it to ransack a midtown store Wednesday morning.
Tulsa police posted a video on Facebook showing the burglary at Twisters Wireless near 41st Street and Sheridan.
The video shows the group using the stolen 1996 Buick Century to break through the front glass of the store then running inside to steal more than $15,000 worth in phones, tablets and watches.
Police say the group abandoned the car and had a getaway car waiting outside.
"If you want to do the right thing and possibly pickup a cash reward, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS with any information," TPD's Facebook post says.
"If you check your garage and realize your Buick Century was stolen, we might have it."
