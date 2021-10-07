State superintendent Joy Hofmeister running for governor

TULSA, Okla. — Joy Hofmeister, the current State Superintendent of Public Instruction for Oklahoma, announced her candidacy for governor of Oklahoma.

The lifelong Republican is running as a Democrat against Republican incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt, who is running for reelection.

After serving as Superintendent for the past 7 years, Hofmeister is now running for governor.

“Today, I am announcing two momentous events in my life. First, I am officially leaving the Republican Party and joining my Democratic colleagues on the other side of the aisle. Second, I am announcing my candidacy for Governor of Oklahoma to replace Kevin Stitt.



Coming to these decisions was not easy, but both were 100% necessary. With partisanship and ineffective leadership, Governor Stitt is running our state into the ground. I haven’t changed who I am and my values haven’t changed, but unfortunately, Kevin Stitt has hijacked the Republican Party here in Oklahoma. I’m switching parties in hopes of building the Oklahoma I’ve always known our state can be.



I'm running for Governor as a Democrat because I believe in supporting our children's education, fighting for better health care, and investing in Oklahoma’s infrastructure. Our current Governor does not represent the values that regular Democrats, Independents, or Republicans hold dear. Values like common sense, working together, and courage. Governor Stitt, your time letting Oklahoma fall behind the rest of the country to chase validation from out-of-state extremists is over.



As Governor, I hope to address the concerns of every Oklahoman who feels they have not been heard by the current administration. Unfortunately, in my role as state superintendent, I know just how many Oklahomans feel ignored. In the past decade, I’ve led the way when it comes to improving our schools and ensuring our kids’ safety; however, my work is far from over.



Oklahomans need a leader who is committed to solving problems, not creating division. Our communities need stability and growth that pave the way for better schools, increased access to quality health care, improved infrastructure, and a vibrant economy. Governor Stitt has utterly failed us in this regard, and it’s time Oklahomans were given what they deserve: a chance to thrive.”





The election is in 2022. Watch the full announcement video here.

