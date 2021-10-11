Tulsa State Fair closed early due to severe weather concerns

TULSA, Okla — Severe weather forced the Tulsa State Fair to shutdown early on it's final day.

The fair was scheduled to close at 11:00 p.m. Sunday night, but due to the threat of severe weather they made the choice to close at 7:00 p.m.

Fair organizers made the decision for the safety of fair patrons, vendors, and operators.

While the severe weather cut the "Eleven Days of Awesome" short, many made sure to soak in every minute.

Hundreds of Oklahomans made their way to the Tulsa State Fair for one last time this year.

Some showed up for the rides, others for the food, but everyone came out for the fun.

One fairgoer, Macaiah Jackson, told 2 News, “seeing people enjoy themselves brings me joy and so it’s just been pretty amazing.”

Fairgoers giving this year's fair an off the charts rating.

“We’ve been watching the weather and we’ve been seeing, yeah something maybe kind of yucky heading this way, but we’re in Oklahoma so we kind of expect that", Rebecca Jackson said.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency had been tracking the radar and keeping fair organizers appraised of the weather events unfolding throughout the evening.

Joseph Kralicek with the Tulsa Area Emergency Management told 2 News, “we’ve been told to anticipate severe weather with winds speeds 60 to 70 miles per hour, so you know we’re trying to prepare for those type of events.”

Parents understood the organizer's decision, but kids hoping the "Eleven Days of Awesome" would never end.

Domenica Williams said, “my children were sad, I was excited. It’s been a lot of walking, so I’m ready to get home.”

