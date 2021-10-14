Coweta football team prepares for game after cleaning up from tornado

COWETA, Okla. — It was not a normal week for the Coweta High School football team leading up to their game Thursday night.

The team helped clean up on Monday after Sunday night's tornado, which damaged a school, baseball field and several homes. The football field also saw a little bit of damage.

“We had a magnetized sweep that looking for any, whether it be nails or screws, anything along those lines," said Coweta High School Head Football Coach Tim Harper. "The field was pretty much clear of all of that."

Playing at home is something special to this Tiger football team,

I think things like this when we want to play at home, let’s get our stadium cleaned up," Harper said. "Let’s do whatever we gotta do.”

The team is used to some challenges.

“Whether it’s a tornado, whether it’s a car accident on your field," Harper said.

A truck crashed onto the Coweta football field in August of last year. Because of that, the team was only able to play one home regular season game and one home playoff game. With a big game this week, they wanted to make sure they could be on their own turf.

“You know, we’ve finally started getting back in the habit of playing some home games at our own site with a little bit of, it’s always nice to have your fans in your stadium type deal and it was hard to see," said Dewayne Hunter, athletic director of Coweta Public Schools.

Harper said the team stuck to its routine this week to get ready. Now, already close, they're is bonded even more after the storm.

“So our kids experienced a lot of difficulties, a lot of things they had to overcome," Harper said. "And I think it’s made them stronger because of it.”

Coweta Public Schools said Mission Intermediate Grade Center, which also saw damage from the tornado, will be virtual next week.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --