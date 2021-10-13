NWS Tulsa: 5 tornados touched down during Sunday's storms

TULSA, Okla. — National Weather Service's Tulsa office released storm surveys about Sunday night's severe weather. They confirmed up to five tornadoes touched down across Green Country throughout the night.

Beggs

A tornado touched down in Beggs at 10:05 p.m. and traveled for a little over 2 miles until 10:12 p.m.

Survey results show it was an EF-0 tornado with estimated winds gusts up to 80 miles an hour. Large tree limbs snapped throughout the path of the tornado, as well as damage to several local homes.

Bixby

A tornado touched down six miles from Bixby at 10:30 p.m. However, the team could not access the area in the path of this tornado due to a lack of roads.

Because of this, the tornado is rated EF-Unknown. The extent of the damage in this area is also unknown.

Coweta

Earlier this week by the survey team confirmed the Coweta tornado that touched down at 10:45 p.m. was an EF-1. The survey team confirms wind gusts got as high as 110 miles an hour. Results also showed the tornado was on the ground for over 3 miles.

In its time, homes, an apartment complex, a nursing home, and a school was impacted by the damage. Coweta Public Schools canceled classes for the week. READ MORE: EF-1 tornado tore through Coweta, schools cancel classes

Eucha

This tornado is confirmed to be the second EF-1 that happened in the early hours of Monday morning. The team estimates that winds peaked at 105 miles an hour.

In terms of time, this was the second-longest tornado that touched the ground in Green Country. It lasted for nearly 6 miles before ending right near Eucha Lake.

Webbers Falls

Sunday night's storms produced a third EF-1 tornado that was on the ground for the longest amount of time.

The survey team believes this tornado peaked around 110 miles an hour for wind gusts. The tornado was on the ground for over 13 and a half miles for 17 minutes, starting at 11:30 p.m. Several power poles, homes, and even uprooted trees were reported damages from this tornado.

As of right now, there have been no injuries or deaths reported from any of the five tornadoes.

