Magic City Books hosting Ron, Clint Howard to discuss their new book

TULSA, Okla. — Ever wondered what is life like for a child star? Or how does a family deal with two of them in the same household? Ron and Clint Howard's newest book tells all about their unique childhood.

"The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family," written by the famous brothers, will detail their lives growing up on TV sets in the 60s and 70s and how that led them to where they are today.

An excerpt of the summary reads:

"By turns confessional, nostalgic, heartwarming, and harrowing, The Boys is a dual narrative that lifts the lid on the Howard brothers’ closely held lives. It’s the journey of a tight four-person family unit that held fast in an unforgiving business and of two brothers who survived “child-actor syndrome” to become fulfilled adults." HarperCollins Publishers

Ron Howard is a famous Okie himself. He was born and raised in Duncan, Okla. before his family moved to California. Of the two brothers, he's the most famous for his acting and director credits.

Locally owned Magic City Books is partnering with the L.A. Times to host a virtual event with the famous brothers to discuss their book on Oct. 15. To purchase a ticket, click here.

