Famous Okies: Ron Howard

Ron Howard is an American film director, producer, and actor and he's a famous Okie!

Born as Ronald William Howard on March 1, 1954, he was raised in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Howards lived there until they moved to Hollywood in 1958. They lived in Hollywood for at least three years, before moving to Burbank.

Howard would later attend the University of Southern California's School of Cinematic Arts. He would not graduate but would transition into film and television as an actor. He then came to prominence as Andy Griffith's son on The Andy Griffith Show. Later, he starred as Henry Winkler's best friend, Richie Cunningham, on Happy Days.

In 1980, Howard left Happy Days to focus on directing, producing, and writing. He has directed a number of high-visibility films, the most acclaimed of which include "Curious George," "Splash," The Da Vinci Code," "Cocoon", "Apollo 13," and "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Howard often casts his younger brother Clint with a minor role in most of his movies.

Through his company Imagine Television, Howard continues to have a presence in television. He's credited as the executive producer, as well as the uncredited narrator, of the critically acclaimed FOX sitcom "Arrested Development."

He's since been involved in helping aspiring actors from small towns study drama at the University of Oklahoma. The university announced in 2020 that Howard established a scholarship for rural students at the Weitzenhoffer Family College of Fine Arts.

Howard has received various awards across his lifelong career, including Academy Awards for his film "A Beautiful Mind." He was awarded the National Medal of Arts and later inducted into the Television Hall of Fame. Howard has two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for both acting and directing in the entertainment industry.

